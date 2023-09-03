Does Attorney Wohl Expect to Serve Vicariously?
To the Editor:
If you are yet another left leaning Vermont voter, you may be aware that recently elected U.S. House Representative Rebecca (“Becca”) R. Balint will almost certainly need to compete in the Vermont Statewide Democratic Primary scheduled to take place on Tuesday, April 13, 2024 – just less than a full year away.
If the press is to be believed in this matter, approximately six (6) months after her January 2023 swearing in ceremony, U.S. House Representative Balint abruptly altered her original U.S. House Committee assignments to include a position on the prestigious U.S. House Judiciary Committee. That Committee was the august forum from which former Republican U.S. House and later U.S. Senate Member William (“Bill”) S. Cohen of Maine first dramatically challenged his own Party with respect to its continued support for Republican President Richard Milhous Nixon. Representative Balint also reportedly abdicated a former more modest U.S. House Committee assignment, allegedly no longer having sufficient time with which to do justice to all of her new found U.S. Committee work.
U.S. House Representative Balint is reportedly not trained as a lawyer, but is rather trained in education, notably at Harvard University. She reportedly spent most of her pre U.S. House years as a middle school educator in Brattleboro, Vermont. It was rather Representative Balint’s life partner (Elizabeth R. Wohl) who obtained a law degree from Vermont Law School in South Royalton, VT, with its strong ties to founding partner John H. Downs (now deceased) of Downs Rachlin & Martin PLLC. Ms Wohl was later employed and more recently reemployed by the Downs Rachlin & Martin law firm in Brattleboro, VT, with its several other locations in northern New England and (reportedly more recently) in New York.
Are we not left to wonder whether or not U.S. House Representative Balint’s life partner (Attorney Elizabeth R. Wohl) expects to serve vicariously (in Representative Balint’s stead) on the U.S. House Judiciary Committee?
Why did Vermont’s veteran U.S. House Congressman Peter Welch, now its junior U.S. Senator, not call freshman Balint out on a move that came entirely too late, occurring (as it did) after six months had lapsed from her initial January 2023 swearing in and (importantly) only after things had settled down to some extent following the November 2022 midterm election when the inordinately long tenure of retiring U.S. Senator Patrick J. Leahy came to an end?
U.S. Senator Peter Welch is not up for reelection nearly as soon as is U.S. House Representative Balint. He is (in fact) not up for reelection until 2028, nearly five years from now. Senator Welch can well afford to turn a blind eye to an allegation of abuse of elective authority within Vermont’s delegation. Indeed, U.S. Senator Welch may be able to continue to turn a blind eye almost indefinitely now, just as did his long serving predecessor, former U.S. Senator Patrick J. Leahy.
Joanne Margaret Brown
Boston, Mass.
