Does He Think We’re Stupid?

To the Editor:

Two giant signs at a White House press conference on May 11 amplified a claim that Donald Trump repeatedly makes: “AMERICA LEADS THE WORLD IN TESTING.” Of course we do! We have more people than any nation except for China and India.

On May 14 Trump said: “And don’t forget, we have more cases than anybody in the world. But why? Because we do more testing. When you test, you have a case. When you test, you find something is wrong with people. If we didn’t do any testing, we would have very few cases. They don’t want to write that. It’s common sense. We test much more.”

On May 19 Trump said: “When we have a lot of cases, I don’t look at that as a bad thing, I look at that in a certain respect as being a good thing, because it means our testing is much better. So, if we were testing a million people instead of 14 million people, it would have far few cases, right [sic]? So, I view it as a badge of honor. Really, it’s a badge of honor.”

