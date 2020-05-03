Does Vermont Have a Taxing Capacity?

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
Recent reports, by Vermont legislative chief economists found the state could lose out on $430 million in tax revenue next fiscal year due to Covid-19. It is also projected the state will bring in $146 million less in the final months of the current fiscal year and that doesn’t include another $166 million loss expected due to delays in tax due dates. It’s not sure if these figures included a possible increase in income tax refunds to Vermonters because of personal income loss. These are current projections and could increase or decrease according to how Vermont recovers from this pandemic. The federal government is helping to cover loses by providing Vermont with 1.25 billion dollars but it contains stipulations as to what the money can be used for. Vermont’s 2020 state budget was 6 billion dollars. So, if we are determined to keep the same level of services and programs in 2021, how can we do it given the projected loss of $596 million in revenues.
As the Vermont legislature and the administration look to solve this major deficit, they need to be aware that Vermont could have a tax capacity issue.
One economic study defines taxing capacity as the ability of individuals and businesses to pay taxes. It is not the ability of taxing authorities to raise revenue. It also points out that if a state were to provide for all the needs of its citizens, then in theory, it could tax away their entire incomes and taxable capacity would be 100 per cent. However, if people provide for most of their needs out of incomes they receive; a government can therefore take away only a certain percentage of their resources in taxation.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.