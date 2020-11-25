Dog on a Leash

To the Editor:

A wise owner walks his dog on a leash.

The owner who is unwise lets his dog run free. He thinks he is loving his dog by letting it do as it wants, but not having any limits leads to disaster in many directions. Think skunks, porcupines, attacking other dogs, biting people, traffic.

