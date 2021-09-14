Don’t Believe What You’re Hearing
To the Editor:
There has lately been a spate of commercials on TV lately that probably scare you. They’re meant to. They tell you that President Biden is going to drastically raise your taxes; that he’s going to make your Medicare prescription drugs harder to get; that Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer are socialists.
NONE of this is true.
The president has said repeatedly that he will not raise taxes one cent on anyone making less than $400 thousand a year. He can’t make that any clearer. Anything you’re hearing to the contrary is a lie.
He’s trying to ensure that Medicare is able to bid on the market to lower the price of the drugs you need. Pelosi and Schumer are not trying to make us socialists - they’re trying to make the “socialist” programs we already have (Social Security and Medicare to name a few) work better and expand them to work for all Americans.
Thanks to the internet, we live in an age of an incredible wealth of information. But along with this comes the ability for people with their own agendas and lots of money to disseminate misinformation designed to scare people needlessly in order to advance their own best interests.
You are being duped by these false advertisements to believe things that are not true. Educate yourself. Don’t take what you hear or read at face value. If something someone says in an advertisement seems so outrageous that it infuriates you, look further into it and learn for yourself before forming an opinion.
Need proof? The anti-Medicare advertisements you’re hearing are sponsored by pharmaceutical companies. It says so at the very end of each commercial (in very small print). They stand to lose money if Medicare is allowed to barter for cheapest prices. They lose if you learn the truth.
Make them lose. Learn the truth.
Rachael Booth
Landaff, N. H.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.