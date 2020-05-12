Don’t Eliminate 2nd Grade

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
The Caledonia Cooperative School District (CCSD) Board of Directors shocked the Waterford community last month with the decision to eliminate grade 2 from Waterford Elementary School. Over these last several months, change seems to be the only constant in all our lives. This change, however, is unwarranted or at the very least, premature.
The CCSD board meeting last month was poorly warned, an issue taken up by the State’s Attorney General. The board moved the meeting into executive session as is required to discuss teacher contracts. Following the executive session word spread in the following days that the board had been advised by CCSU’s Superintendent, Mark Tucker, during the executive session that the original proposed budget needed to be cut. The superintendent speculated revenues to the State’s Education Fund will be lower and school districts will need to reduce spending in the fiscal year beginning this summer. What exactly was presented to the board or by whom is unclear, but the result is the board voted to reduce the budget. The most dramatic cut; eliminating a teaching position and along with it, Grade 2.
We all have made and continue to make financial adjustments in our personal lives and our businesses as the pandemic rolls on. These adjustments are not without consequence, some are felt immediate, some are to be realized in the future. Our public services, including school systems, will need to adjust but do they need to sacrifice quality education? What impact adjustments to public services have on our communities is difficult to predict. Developing plans that are meticulously thought through, challenged, revised, and flexible will limit the negative effects of change, and perhaps even result in positive change!
