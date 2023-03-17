Don’t Give Up On Our Libraries
To the Editor:
If you inherited a million dollars, would you pile most of it in the backyard and set it on fire, because you already have a few good investments and a couple of credit cards in your wallet?
Of course, you wouldn’t. You have common sense. You know that cash is one thing, credit cards and investments are another. And you wouldn’t squander the wealth your loved ones left behind—you have respect for their hard work.
It’s not a perfect comparison, but the threat to our university libraries is not so dissimilar. President Grewal, Provost Atkins, the Chancellor’s office, and the Board of Trustees want to get rid of—donate or recycle, they say—hundreds of thousands of books in a move toward a far-reaching hybrid university model.
Vermont State University has made substantial investments in online databases, e-journals, and other digital resources that provide students with a vast selection of materials. Expanding that access, understandably key to furthering hybrid courses and online degrees, should in no way should come at the expense of losing 90% of the physical holdings of our libraries.
President Grewal claims that this move is a strategic, cost-saving measure. In truth, it’s an ill-advised action taken by administrators unable to raise revenue by increasing enrollment numbers as mandated by the state of Vermont or take a red pen to bureaucratic redundancies in the Chancellor’s office. Moreover, the full cost of the proposed digital transition, required in part by disposing those library holdings, is uncertain, a bit like running up a tab on a credit card. When President Grewal appeared before the Senate Institutions Committee, he could not provide a figure.
Our libraries represent a valuable legacy. Acquired book by book over many years through student tuitions and fees, donations from alums and benefactors, and taxpayer dollars. Curated and tended under the thoughtful care and direction of dedicated librarians. They hold untold riches of first and limited editions, small press and regionally published gems, and countless volumes not available in digital format. Only a fool would be so quick to set most of that bounty on fire.
University presidents come and go, yet their decisions have long-lasting consequences. Within a few years, regardless of the good or ill he leaves behind, President Grewal will clap his hands, declare victory, and move on to greener academic pastures. We must not allow him and the Board of Trustees to cling to a misguided vision of a hybrid model that will devastate our campus libraries.
Denise Brown
Lyndonville, Vt.
