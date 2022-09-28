Don’t Judge a Book by Its Content
To the Editor:
As a student, former educator, and US citizen, I find the current discourse surrounding the “banned books” controversy deeply concerning. Often, particularly on social media, the discussion devolves into opinionated bickering about whether or not a particular book contains content worth banning. This entirely misses the broader, and stronger, case that can be made against banning books: that it is in the long term interest of our students that they learn to think critically and openly about objectionable subject matter, rather than be shielded from it.
According to the American Library Association, the four most common reasons for book bans since 2013 are: they are sexually explicit, contain violence, contain offensive language, or are otherwise unsuited for a given age group. The majority of books banned from curriculums and libraries are those of a high-school reading level, but these and other controversial themes are often particularly applicable to high school students. To deprive students from attaining controversial and challenging literature, we’re also depriving them of the ability to think critically about these subjects in a classroom setting, not to mention depriving them of the ability to contextualize and investigate their own personal lives through fiction. Between social media, common teenage discussion and activity, and the countless amounts of “indecent” interactions they’re bound to have as an adult, it’s becoming more and more clear that our students are and will be exposed to the dissatisfactions of reality, book bans be damned. Certainly we want our students to approach these issues as informed citizens with the cognitive tools required for critical analysis in the face of undesirable actions or behavior.
Note the common “moral objection” to violent books, but the lack thereof for programs such as D.A.R.E or driver’s education courses. Both often consist of true stories or even reenactments of illegal activity, death, and violence. We allow these programs a space in our academic institutions because we understand that we’re preparing adolescents for the dangers of reality. We understand that the intent of showing stories of car crash or overdose survivors to our students is not to encourage crashing their car or doing drugs, but to offer a mental reference point for which they can base their own better decisions on in the future. Though fiction is often less cut and dry in terms of messaging, it remains crucial that we understand how the controversial subjects of banned books will (and already do) impact our students. The short term discomfort of studying unpleasant material can have long term benefits for them.
They say don’t judge a book by its cover; I think it’s time we take it one step further. Don’t judge a book solely by it’s content, but by it’s subtext, historical and cultural relevance, and ability to provoke meaningful conversation.
Regards,
Cameron Duda
West Burke, Vt.
