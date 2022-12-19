Don’t Let The IMPULSE Go! Please FCC Consider This…
To The Editor:
I agree with Joe Benning because! pulling the station off the air severs a link between the college and the community!
WIUV in Castleton, Vermont was the radio station I had the privilege to DJ in the 1970’s while a Castleton State College student. This was a great opportunity then.
I listen almost daily to WWLR NVU, Lyndon while cooking in my kitchen currently. For many years this station has been a great and enjoyable listening comfort. To take away WWLR would be unnecessary and the community really has a very real need. From football games, call-in requests, to a variety of tunes, it all adds up. Keep the IMPULSE! Thank you.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.