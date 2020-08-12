Don’t like Democrats?
To the Editor:
I’ve read a lot of editorials lately by conservatives trying to make you believe how bad Democrats are. Really? Here’s a few of the things they’ve done for the people of this country that you take for granted every day, all opposed by the Republican party:
19th Amendment (Women’s Right to Vote), Americans with Disabilities Act, Civil Rights Act, Fair Labor Standards Act (ending child labor), Family and Medical Leave Act, Federal Farm Loan Act, Federal Home Loan program, GI Bill, Hate Crime Prevention Act, Head Start program, Health Insurance Reform, Lily Ledbetter Fair Pay Act, Medicare/Medicaid, National Industry Recovery Act (minimum wage, 8-hour workday, 40-hour workweek and paid overtime), National School Lunch Act, Pell Grants, Peace Corps, Public Schools, Safe drugs, water, food and air Acts, Social Security Act, Student Loan program, Unemployment Benefits.
It’s pretty obvious which of the two major parties really cares about the people.
