Don’t Trash Center Tower Pond
To the Editor:
I’m really sad about the condition of the small pond that is behind Center Tower in St. Johnsbury Center. This place is where people could come with or without their children to sit and watch the fish, ducks, turtles, frogs and birds. We saw a heron there also. There are storage units on the property also. I don’t know why people destroy and trash beautiful places where people enjoy wildlife. There was also a bench there with a memorial plaque. It was placed there so you could sit for awhile and watch and feed the ducks. A lot of people go to the Center Tower for food, gas, etc. There is also a car wash.
Recently there has been trash, pieces of wood, plywood and 2x4’s being dumped on the backside of the pond, near the storage units and also up above on the hill, thrown down. I would think it would be protected. The wildlife is disappearing.
This pond is going to be gone for good because it is being destroyed daily. It’s sad because it is a busy place there and it was nice to take a break and enjoy the pond and the wildlife. If you feel the same way, please comment.
Linda Holden
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.