Thank you to the hundreds of folks who came out in support of the Don’t Undermine Memphremagog’s Purity (DUMP) fundraiser ‘Celebrate Memphremagog’ on Tuesday August 8th! The event at the Eastside, on the shores of our beautiful lake, was headlined by Nashville star Jamie Lee Thurston, warmed up by the opening act, popular duo Sibling Reverie, who brought the dancers to the floor and kept them there.
The impressive turnout was evidence not only of the local fanbase for Vermont native turned nationally famous musician Thurston, but also of the level of concern for Lake Memphremagog, threatened by the mountain of trash that is the Coventry landfill. Situated within hundreds of feet of the Black River, uphill and close by the South Bay, the landfill and its toxic leachate pose an existential threat to Memphremagog’s water quality.
Recent flooding throughout Vermont has heightened awareness of the fact that 600,000 tons annually, nearly all of Vermont’s waste as well as imported waste, much of it contaminated sludge, soil and construction and demolition waste, ends up in our backyard. In the last few weeks, hundreds more trucks a day than usual carried the flood- damaged contents of homes and businesses around the state along routes 5, 100, 58 and 14 to Coventry, adding to the misery of those who live en route to the landfill and surrounding communities.
“What was in those trucks? Who inspected them? Who knows what hazardous waste was dumped here?” wondered one concert goer. “Why are we the dumping ground for the whole state? How is this fair?” asked another.
These are the questions the local environmental group DUMP has been asking for the last five years, since the Agency of Natural Resources permitted the landfill to expand to the current 129 acres. Plans to build an experimental leachate treatment plant on site just increase the worry about accidental or deliberate discharge of chemical contaminants into the lake’s watershed, a habitat for fish and wildlife and drinking water reservoir for 175,00 Quebec neighbors.
It is obvious now that there is broad support in Orleans County and the entire NEK for efforts to halt further expansion on the landfill and to develop an alternative solid waste disposal plan. Our citizens demand that the State of Vermont take steps now to make sure our lake and surrounding community are protected and that justice is served. Let the rest of Vermont share the equitable burden of the trash they make! Protect the purity of our lake, our public health, our fish and wildlife, and our local economy that all depend on Lake Memphremagog to survive and to thrive.
The people are speaking out. It’s time for the State to listen. Together we can reach our goal- environmental protection and environmental justice for the Memphremagog region. This is a cause well worth fighting for.
