Don’t Vote for the Big Liars

The 1/6 Committee has found that Trump’s Big Lie about election fraud was part of a much larger set of his illegal activities that ultimately resulted in his unsuccessful, violent attempt on January 6th to subvert the peaceful transfer of power. The Committee’s hearings have shown us that the Big Lie had no basis in fact, and Trump’s using it in an attempt to overturn the election was criminal. Yet Trump and Maga Republicans all over the country, including General Bolduc and Robert Burns here in NH, continue to spout the Big Lie as a major part of their campaign to gain control of congress.
And what do they want to do if they control Congress? Well, General Bolduc agrees with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy that Congress should cut back and eventually eliminate such things as Social Security and Medicare. After convincing the Supreme Court that abortion is an issue for states, Republicans now want a national ban. Bolduc thinks women should “just get over it.” (!!) After complaining about big government interference in their big businesses, they want big government to interfere with our personal lives.
How about the economy? They want us to wail about inflation, so we will forget that wages are growing, that jobs are plentiful, and that recent federal legislation will lead to tremendous improvements in highways, bridges, and sustainable sources of energy right here in the North Country. After delivering a historic tax cut to the wealthiest among us, they have the unmitigated gall to accuse Senator Hassan of raising our taxes.
I could go on, but the message is clear. Republicans at all levels campaign on fear, division, and subverting democracy, while Democrats campaign on finding solutions, protecting individual freedoms, and moving our state and country forward. So don’t put any more Big Liars in Congress, vote for Maggie Hassan and Annie Kuster.
