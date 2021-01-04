Donate COVID Relief Money to Charity
To the Editor:
At this time President Trump has signed another COVID relief bill that would provide at least $600.00 for each citizen of this great country. It is also possible that each citizen could receive upwards of $2,000.00 if the Senate would bring the House bill to the floor in a timely manner. With that in mind, it begs the question of how many of the recipients have been financially adversely affected by the COVID virus. I have had no financial adversity due to the virus. I would not be surprised to find out that 50%, or more, of the population has suffered no adversity.
Do I need the money? I guess a few more dollars in the bank for my kids to fight over at my demise would be nice. I used to holler at my kids when they would fight, so I am not going to put whatever amount I get in the bank. Therefore, the fight will not happen. Instead, I challenge everyone where there is no adversity and that reads this letter to follow my lead and contribute all or part of your windfall to a charity or non-profit of your choice that gives services to those less fortunate than you and I. Once I receive my payment I will be sending what I received along with an additional amount to a non-profit that I support. For you readers, make sure you tell your friends and family that haven’t seen the letter and get them to contribute.
See what we can do when we want to. We are not Republicans or Democrats and we didn’t even call anyone a name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.