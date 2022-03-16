Donating to Election Deniers

Most Americans were appalled by the January 6th attack in which rioters ransacked our Capitol and tried to prevent Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s win. Yet, later that day, 147 Republican members of Congress voted to reject certain states’ electoral slates. This unprecedented move was based on Donald Trump’s false election claims.
The corporate world was also shocked. Big companies said they’d no longer donate to Republicans who voted to reject legitimate election results – because democracy matters more than political influence!
But now it’s clear that major companies never abandoned those politicians. Politico reports that lobbyists for companies like Google, Microsoft, Facebook parent Meta, Allstate, Toyota, Nike, and Dow Chemical didn’t stop donating to the election-result deniers. Technically they kept their pledges, but their lobbyists continued to donate personal funds to lawmakers who opposed certifying the election.
But the distinction of personal funds vs. company money hardly matters when the result is the same — buying political influence!
Every company whose lobbyists continued to contribute to politicians who wanted to overturn the elections should be held accountable. We also need to change a system that encourages ignoring something as awful as January 6th simply to continue to purchase political influence.
