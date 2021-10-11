Donovan’s Lawsuit
To the Editor:
In his consumer protection lawsuit against the four largest suppliers of fossil fuel in Vermont, Attorney General TJ Donovan alleges that Exxon, Shell, Sunoco, and CITGO have deceived consumers by withholding their knowledge of the harmful effects of their products to the environment.
To see if his lawsuit has merit or is just political grandstanding, let’s look at some of the evidence that AG Donovan can present in a court of law.
In 1954 the American Petroleum Institute (API) was alerted that burning fossil fuels increases atmospheric CO. It stated that an increase of carbon in trees is the result of “industrialization and the consequent burning of large quantities of coal and petroleum.”
In 1957 Humble Oil calculated that burning carbon based fuel was increasing the concentration of CO2 in the atmosphere, and if it increased by 10% “an appreciable part of the polar ice might melt.” Their modelling has proven true as we have lost 28 trillion tons of polar ice between 1994 and 2017.
In 1958 Shell Oil executive Charles Jones warned the API about the effects of increased carbon emissions from car exhaust.
In 1959 API was warned by Edward Teller about “greenhouse effect”, global warming, and sea level rise. He stated, “Whenever you burn conventional fuel, you create carbon dioxide,” and that “its presence in the atmosphere causes a greenhouse effect.”
In 1966 James R. Garvey, who was the president of Bituminous Coal Research Inc. at the time, wrote in an industry publication: “There is evidence that the amount of carbon dioxide in the earth’s atmosphere is increasing rapidly as a result of the combustion of fossil fuels.” He went on to warn that “the temperature of the earth’s atmosphere will increase and that vast changes in the climates of the earth will result.”
In 1977 Exxon scientist briefs executives on global warming projections & climatic effects; stating that scientific evidence shows dire consequences from climate change due to fossil fuel use.
In 1978 a request was made for a “credible scientific team” for climate research at Exxon to assess “the effect of greenhouse gas effect on Exxon’s business.” Their concern was their profits and not the damage CO2 did to the environment.
In 1979 an Exxon study said that burning fossil fuels “will cause dramatic environmental effects” in the coming decades. “The potential problem is great and urgent,” it concluded.
In 1982 Exxon’s scientists drew up a graph plotting the increase in the earth’s temperature up until 1982 and accurately predicted the climate change to come. Exxon withheld the graph from the public.
Also in 1982, an internal Exxon document explicitly declares that the science was “unanimous” and that climate change would “bring about significant changes in the earth’s climate.”
In 1988 a Exxon memo laying out a strategy for a “balanced scientific approach”, which meant giving equal weight to hard evidence and climate change denialism.
Their strategy to create doubt about global heating was affirmed in a 2019 congressional hearing by Martin Hoffert. As a consultant to Exxon on climate modelling in the 1980s, he worked on eight scientific papers for the company that showed fossil fuel burning was “increasingly having a perceptible influence on Earth’s climate”.
He further testified that “Exxon was publicly promoting views that its own scientists knew were wrong, and we knew that because we were the major group working on this. This was immoral and has greatly set back efforts to address climate change.” And that “they deliberately created doubt when internal research confirmed how serious a threat it was. As a result, in my opinion, homes and livelihoods will likely be destroyed and lives lost.”
This year, Keith McCoy, Exxon’s senior director of federal relations, acknowledged that Exxon continues to work to undermine environmental regulations and policies to combat global heating.
Whatever AG Donovan’s motivation is, there is strong evidence that his lawsuit has merit. If I knowingly damaged someone else or their property, I would have to be held accountable. For the same reason, the fossil fuel industry must be held accountable for their knowledge of how damaging fossil fuels are to the environment and their effort to hide such information from the public.
Steven Isham
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
