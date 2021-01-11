Double Standards
To the Editor:
How dare you Mr. Biden call the Capitol Police racist after last week’s incident at the Capitol. To the best of my knowledge congress are the ones in charge of the Capitol Police. Why aren’t they being held accountable for their failure to deploy enough security for the Capital. How does it feel Peolsi and the rest of you? You got a little taste of what the citizens in our cities endured last summer when it wasn’t a big deal to you, that our cities were being destroyed (it’s still going on in Portland and Seattle now) . Why weren’t you brought up on charges? Then to say the rioters at the Capital would be treated differently if they were BLM or Atifa. Your right Mr Biden they would have been treated differently. They’d been given the keys and the go ahead. Look what happened last summer BLM and Antifa riots burned down half the cities in the country and the Demo’s, (fake news-FN) media and Big Tech supported them. They didn’t condemn their actions. Ms. Harris & Hollywood helped set up a bail release program for them. The (FN)media portrayed them as peaceful demonstrations as buildings burned to the ground behind them. Citizens being beaten or killed for supporting the President or safeguarding their property. Where was the out cry then? According to the (FN) media it was President Trump’s fault.
Where was the out cry when Maxine Waters (US Congresswoman, CA) told her followers to go out and get into the faces of Trump supporters, it was ok for people to do that. How about the lies Adam Shiff (Rep. CA) told about the President and evidence he claimed he had which he didn’t during the disgraceful impeachment hearing. Jerry Nadler (Rep. NY) claimed Antifa was a Washington myth. Chuck Schumer (Sen. NY) claimed he had evidence on the President, which was untrue. Ms Harris out in the streets with the demonstrators. Where was the accountability for these political leaders. Oh that’s right there wasn’t because they and the (FN) media were trying to destroy President Trump .
If you don’t have a clue about what happened in DC last week why not ask one of the 74 million people that voted for President Trump, I’m sure they can tell you. We’ve listened to BS for the last 4 years concerning his win over Hillary in 2016. The democrats never recognized President Trump as President. If you watched any of the claims of fraud on TV or heard of the affidavits written by poll workers in many states you’d understand why we believe the President was cheated. There were shady deals going on by some state officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.