Down the Block From Jackie Robinson?

Like others I have been thinking about where I fall on the racism/racist/anti-racist spectrum that’s been lighting up the country. How this issue has come to the forefront makes me wonder if our country is actually the United States of Racism. It’s a factor that ties all fifty states together in a way that few other things do. And it strangles the country like nothing else does. It affects us all. But while it slams against people of color from every direction, I’m white, so I have an ADVANCE TO GO AND COLLECT BENEFITS card stamped White Privilege.
I’m sure if 5 or 6 year old white kids heard what it’s like to be Black in this country, they’d say, “That’s not fair!” From an early age I knew that, but only from afar. Very afar. I lived in white neighborhoods, had white friends, was taught by white teachers mostly about a white world. What an isolating experience given that the vast majority people in the world are people of color.
That said, now, in June, 2020, am I a racist? Not overtly, not actively, not intentionally, that’s for sure. But when I read the fine print on the White Privilege card I see that it stands in support of everything that causes people of color to suffer. It supports a system of injustice that pervades our society. Injustice in the economy, in healthcare, in voting rights, in education, in housing, in the justice system itself - our criminal injustice system. So if I don’t do something active to change that, than I am in fact a passive racist. My not doing something supports the continuing and often viscous racist system that runs our country: the government (both sides of the aisle) and corporate America.
