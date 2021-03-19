Down with Big Bro!
To the Editor:
At long last the vast power of the telecoms is coming under some scrutiny, and with the new administration we can hope for greater privacy protection or maybe even the breaking up of monopolies.
But as important as these policy issues are, our society has a much more fundamental problem with smartphones, social media and the internet: everyone is addicted to devices controlled by arrogant totalitarians who are open enemies of personal liberty and democracy, hoovering up all the information on us they can get. This new aristocracy - I call it “Big Bro” - this further outgrowth of the corporate elite that rules us, has in a few years managed to degrade our overall quality of life, with pervasive smartphone addiction, and even human nature itself.
Too many people have been turned into twitchy neurotics from overconnectedness, or they discover their REAL human potential as trolls. Look around you. What are you likely to see? Everyone staring into a smartphone (you can also call it a “self-abuse device” - SAD - or a “social abuse device” - SAD - it works either way!)
I read a statistic, pre-Covid, that the average American is in contact with his or her smartphone EIGHTY (80) times a day, or about once every twelve minutes. That’s hideous! Preposterous! Insectoid! Like a condition the Martians might have imposed on Earth if they’d won the War of the Worlds.
As a friend of mine said recently, its like its against the law to be an introvert. This friend, by the way, designs websites without dealing with Facebook. It can be done, you know.
Too much connectedness isn’t just a problem for a few sensitive individuals. Here’s a useful metaphor: consider what happens when one sprays an insect with a common organochloride or organophosphate pesticide - it writhes in spasms until it dies in agony because its neurons CAN’T STOP FIRING. (What I call a “Dr. Mengele teaching moment”, but I understand more humane pesticides are now available.)
Is this not exactly what is happening to us, our body politic, right now? We’re all like neurons that can’t stop firing, and not only does this make for some flaky and vicious individuals, but it is causing our whole political culture to go into spasms of brainless agony like a firefly someone sprayed with Black Flag.
I’d say this way of life was “for the birds”, but I’m pretty sure birds would reject it. I hate being pushed and manipulated into this web of constant gossip and surveillance whether we want it or not.
Down with Big Bro!
David Hunter
Newark, Vt.
