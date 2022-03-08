Downtown Behavior

It has been great to witness the revitalization of downtown St. Johnsbury in recent months. It is also disturbing to see a decline in acceptable behavior much of which has been documented in the Caledonian. I recently witnessed a supermarket employee subjected to criminal threatening. It was evident the young employee was doing his job. He was told it was his lucky day that “I am not in a bad mood.” Had I been a manager on duty the person would have been banned from the premises and the cops called. Unfortunately in the evening hours this same popular place of business has routine issues of the nature. But they are not isolated there.
Certainly the solutions to this community problem are to be found in different places. Sometimes simply talking to a person will ground them out; other times it can escalate. We know the different root causes of pathologies but it is frustrating that, for instance, the state can place people with needs in the community without resources. (Arson and vandalism resulting.) The same has happened elsewhere locally, even in New Hampshire, with spikes in burglaries, for instance.
Policing has its place especially when employees or others are on the front lines. But community awareness that these issues exist and need interventions of all sorts will help. Certainly visiting downtown St. J. and its many places of business is one way to surround craziness with positivity. But more is likely needed for positive trends to continue.
