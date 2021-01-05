Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
I am disappointed that The Caledonian-Record provided such a prominent soap box to Dr. Scott Atlas, the former science advisor to the Trump administration, regarding the COVID-19 epidemic in his “Guest Commentary: Misinformation Pandemic” on January 4, 2020. Even though he has no expertise in public health or epidemiology, and his opinions clash with the acknowledged experts on the White House’s own COVID-19 response task force, he was selected to that position by President Trump, almost certainly because his controversial ideas on responding to the pandemic were in agreement with the President. This seems to be Atlas’s sole claim to fame.
In his commentary, Atlas spins many of the talking points that have been advanced by the President to paint the administration’s actions (or lack of them) in the most positive light. Addressing all of them would take a much longer letter, but the “misinformation” he mentions in his title are largely of his own invention, as many actual experts have pointed out. For example, despite his claim of a “state-of-the art testing capacity”, in the early days of the pandemic the U. S. lagged far behind other developed countries in per capita testing.
Most prominently, Atlas claims that the public health measures imposed have worse effects than the pandemic itself. However, a study of the 1918 influenza pandemic by three researchers at the MIT Sloan School of Management (Correia, Luck, Verner, June 2020) showed that “Pandemics Depress the Economy, Public Interventions Do Not.” Indeed, those cities that imposed more rapid and aggressive public health measures such as social distancing had more robust economic recoveries once the restrictions were removed compared to those cities that failed to implement such actions. As co-author Emil Verner warned, “Lifting restrictions too early could make the economy worse by leading to a resurgence of the virus in an even more destructive pandemic…. We have to defeat the disease before the economy can go back to normal.”
