Dr. Levine's Mask Guidance Crosses The Line

To the Editor:

Adam Finkel

Certified Industrial Hygienist here, and, by the way, the LEAD AUTHOR of the OSHA Respirator standard (29 CFR 1910.134) when I was OSHA's chief scientist 1995-2000.

There is one accurate statement in this letter: cloth masks and surgical masks provide very little protection, and the CDC under both Trump and Biden has offered bad advice about this.

But there is no doubt that N95s, even without medically-supervised fit testing, reduce exposure to aerosols, such as those that carry the SARS-Cov-2 virus, by 80 to 90 percent. They do NOT make it "hard to breathe," and 1910.134 SPECIFICALLY allows for workers to use N95s without quantitative fit-testing or medical clearances unless the respirators are required to comply with an OSHA Permissible Exposure Limit for a specific substance.

And anyone who refers to Dr. Rachel Levine as "he" needs to be shunned.

(Disclosure: Rachel and I were college classmates).

