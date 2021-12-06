Drill Baby Drill
To the Editor:
Sometimes George Will is interesting to read just because he’ll use vocabulary rarely heard. I find that entertaining. But as for the content of his recent Caledonian opinion piece “Peaking Climate Hysteria” (CR 12/3/21), I had to read it twice to understand what he was talking about. It wasn’t that his vocabulary wasn’t clear, but it was the remarkable idea that he believes that global warming is over-hyped and the world can adapt without spending too much money. Oh yeah, and that oil can still be cranked out of the ground and burned without too many environmental consequences.
I think George is living in a silo. Climate change is happening now and will accelerate over time. Our military thinks this is true and has already invested a lot of money in retooling to meet the challenge. A good book focused on our military’s preparations would be Michael Klare’s “All Hell Breaking Loose”. Klare highlights specific examples of how a changing climate will impact our military’s mission: from the melting of the Arctic ice cap and the already underway tense competition for newly accessible oil and mineral deposits; to the loss of glaciers and thus a loss of water to billions leading to water wars between nuclear-armed Pakistan, India, and China; to a reduction in the US military’s loss of capability to project force around the world and/or protect the US itself if attacked.
Speaking of over-hyped things, George also crows that gross domestic product (GDP) will be relatively unaffected by climate change. That could certainly be true, but GDP is a rough measure at best of the economic lives of wage earners; GDP undervalues labor, and many workers have already suffered from the effects of climate change. Losing your home to fire or flood, losing a family wage earner in a disease pandemic, or having your source of water dry up; these, and many other bad things, are happening increasingly, just not in George’s neighborhood it seems, not yet anyway.
Michael Scanlon
Littleton, N. H.
