Drip, Drip, Drip
To the Editor:
I am so tired of the Big Lie. And I’m exhausted by all the little ones. Drip, drip, drip.
The latest is from John McClaughry (“Groundless”, May 21 Caledonian Record). McClaughry cites VT H.719, and then quotes from a UK report on British legislation that the report claims would make it nearly impossible to sell single-family homes built decades ago because they do not meet stringent energy standards. Totally irrelevant.
Contrary to the claims of McClaughry, H.719 – which never emerged from committee – never sought to impose pre-sale energy standards upgrades on decades old single-family homes. Neither does the Climate Action Plan, nor the Global Warming Solutions Act.
Every day it’s something. The constant misinformation, disinformation, and outright lies will not succeed in getting someone elected or not elected. It will only succeed in making the electorate more cynical, confused, and exasperated. It should not be exhausting to ferret out the truth in politics every single day. That is not the America we want. I will not be too exhausted to vote, and I will not vote for liars.
Please stop lying. Argue your position on facts, reality, and the truth. Or is there no truth behind your position?
Robyn Cook-Hubner
Walden, Vt.
