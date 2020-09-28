Drive-Thru Voting
To the Editor:
70% of McDonald’s business is Drive-Thru … averaging 3+ minutes per sale.
Conway NH tried drive thru voting and increased their absentee voting 30%.
After voting in Bethlehem Town Hall Sept 8, I believe we could improve our turn-out and our Covid safety by drive-thru voting at Profile HS on Saturday, Oct 31 as well as at Town Hall Tuesday, Nov 3. The voting would be outside, it would ensure social distancing and the cars act as masks. I asked our Moderator and a member of the Selectboard for a meeting to discuss this possibility with no success. If you agree with me, call 869-2582.
