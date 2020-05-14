Drivers & Cell Phones
To the Editor:
I have the unfortunate distinction of having had four vehicles rear-ended during my lifetime. Yes, you read that right: FOUR. Each time my truck or car was hit, I was stopped at an intersection, traffic signal, or in a line of traffic. I am thankful that none of those drivers has caused me permanent injury.
The most recent time was last August in St. J. at the stop light in front of Kinney Drugs. Why? The young woman driving the Subaru was busily talking on her cell phone as she drove up behind me. “My foot slipped off the brake!” she stated.
Late this morning (May 11), accident #5 almost happened as I was on Railroad in St. J. I’d stopped near a crosswalk to allow an older man and his tiny dog to cross the street. I glanced in my rear-view mirror and to my horror saw a black Escalade bearing down on us. The female driver clutched a cell phone against her ear and was gawking around everywhere except at my brake lights. I looked at the walker and his dog - both seemingly oblivious to impending doom - and tapped my brakes to make the lights flash. At the last second, the Escalade’s driver returned to Planet Earth and was able to stop her SUV mere inches from my Corolla’s rear bumper. If she hadn’t regained awareness of her surroundings at the very last second, her oversized SUV would have crashed into my small car; maiming my spinal column and forcing my car forward to maim or kill the walker and his dog.
