Drop in the Bucket
To the Editor:
My support for this newspaper continues, but I disagree with Ron Pal who seems to imply that democracy is well enough supported by inclusion of various Letters to the Editor herein. Democracy at this time is on life support and may not survive in any legitimate form for much longer. That is due to the influence of corporate news media, who are the furthest thing from left leaning despite popular fiction to the contrary. Mass media control people’s minds. They freely label certain programs as “news” regardless of the presence of lies and spin.
Unfortunately, media manipulation of the public towards adaptation of far-right wing attitudes is not limited to the more clearly identifiable propaganda outlets such as Fox, Newsmax and One America Network. One small bright spot is that at least One America may possibly be in the process of being shut down after having been dropped by Directv, whose parent company AT&T seemed like the catalyst for its’ start up. It appears that AT&T decided to respond to consumer pressure that it was spewing out hatred and lies almost exclusively. I am one of many who disassociated myself from all AT&T products and immediately let them know why I had done so. Now the Verizon television affiliate seems to be contemplating a similar decision to drop their nasty, hate spewing One America rubbish from their viewers line ups of available channels.
An example of the widespread dissemination of right-wing spin was readily seen on CNN this week as a supposed newscaster compared apples to oranges, espousing the propaganda technique of bothsidesism. This is despite Trump’s own spin that CNN stands for Communist News Network, another Trump manipulation, which seems to be about all that comes out of his mouth. The CNN commentator stated that the search of Trump’s palatial Mira-Lago residence and private club was no different from what took place with regard to the old highly investigated again and again flap about Hillary Clinton’s e-mails.
One of many omissions by the CNN reporter is that after Trump’s hatred inciting cries of “Lock Her Up” in response to former Secretary of State Clinton’s sloppy use of her personal phone for government operations is that Trump himself, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump went on to do precisely the same thing and so much else that blatantly illegal and went far beyond anything
that Hillary would ever have contemplated, to say the least. Under United States law Trump did not own the documents he was refusing to return and had carelessly stored at Mira-Lago after repeated efforts at massaging his ego and going easy on him by people from the National Archives and later the FBI. They were highly classified and Trump kept carrying on as though he were still the President, attempting to legitimize his long ago totally discredited Big Lie that the 2020 election had somehow been stolen from him.
The American public’s opinions are largely formed from what they believe is information provided by organizations representing themselves as news agencies. Again and again, the public’s trust in such institutions as television networks is betrayed without them realizing it. This is despite the fact that use of the airwaves is supposed to be reviewed by the Federal Communications Commission and is to be confined to what is supposed to be the public’s good. More often it is the good of massive billion-dollar corporations and their extremely wealthy investor-class owners that is served instead.
Agreed, Mr. Ron Pal it is generally a very good thing that our local newspaper the Caledonian-Record publishes letters to the editor from those who submit them. Unfortunately, the underlying political beliefs and attitudes of most people are shaped by these media giants broadcasting information into the homes of hundreds of millions of citizens at a time. Citizens generally lack the media literacy skills to comprehend the vast extent to which they are being manipulated every day by the media, which attempts to remain under the radar while ever so subtly shifting their attitudes towards the extreme right-wing over the course of the many decades since they took over such a major influence from the printed media.
Sadly, the Letters to the Editor section of this newspaper is a complete rarity; highly uncommon in this day and age when little space is offered for public remarks anywhere in the media. For that reason, it can provide little more than a drop in the bucket to counteract a rapidly declining tendency towards authoritarianism and divisive rhetoric that supports the divide and conquer strategies of extremely wealthy elites.
For democracy,
Bill Coleman
Newark, Vt.
(1) comment
OK people. First of all, we are NOT a democracy but a Constitutional Republic. Ron Pal is entitled to his opinion. You are entitled to yours and I am entitled to mine. None of us have to like it.
