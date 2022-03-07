Drugs and Shootings

We’re advised to love thy neighbor as thyself. The major problem with that is what if your neighbors are heavy users of drugs? Instead of a decent-paying job, the neighbor chooses to sell drugs that harm/kill others?
In the recent news about a shooting at our local hospital, where the state police risked their bodies from getting shot at, I am so glad to love these men (or women) who try to protect our town. I want to personally thank those folks who were involved to stop the criminal activity and protect anyone else who “got in the way” of out-of-state drug dealers.
Sorry, no compassion for anyone who alters their brains on chemicals, carries a gun and has no conscience about who they harm.
But I have tons of compassion for the police personnel who deal with this “issue” day after day.
