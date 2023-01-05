Dude, I Saw God

What happens to ‘you’ when you die? Science has no solid answer to this question. But this unknown, and perhaps unknowable, part of life, this gap in knowledge, has presented opportunities for a lot of mom & pop cults to spring up over the millennia, and some of these cults have become widespread and enduring religions. Some cults had founders with forceful personalities who saw visions and heard voices they interpreted as ‘god’. Excuse me for being skeptical, but, these visions and voices that underpin many religions could be the result of eating the wrong mushroom, catching toxoplasmosis from animal poop, or just straight out schizophrenia.
It is much more likely that these cult patriarch’s visions had organic causes rather than missives from Zeus. So, if there is no god, only hallucinations of god, what should be made of claims to land, power, and dominance based on rights supposedly given by a god to a schizophrenic patriarch thousands of years ago?
