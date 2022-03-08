Dumping On Littleton
To the Editor:
New Hampshire has a law, RSA-165, that compels towns, on their own and without State help, to financially support any indigent who shows up in town, or anyone who can’t pay their bills and is in danger of becoming homeless. Welfare costs skyrocketed nearly 10-fold for Littleton taxpayers during the past two years with Covid, and they continue. Whether it is well known or not, taxpayers fund up to 100% of an indigent person’s rent, utilities, food and household supplies with few limitations for as long as that person is deemed to be in need of such assistance.
For a number of reasons, Littleton has become a magnet for the homeless and destitute. The Caledonian-Record recently reported on this and its impacts on Littleton’s public safety budgets (“Larger Welfare…”, CR 3/5/22). The Caledonian article suggests that Littleton is being targeted as an indigent resettlement center by other municipalities near and far. As a result, Littleton taxpayers now house, mostly in hotels and rehab houses, an increasing number of sex offenders, those with addiction issues, the mentally ill, the recently incarcerated, destitute families with children, and many others from around the region and beyond. Can Littleton taxpayers foot that bill alone if towns around NH, and from out of State, dump their indigents here?
According to the law, Littleton can recover its indigent expenses from other towns, and it can also recover funds from an indigent person’s family, or from an indigent person themselves if that person’s financial status improves. But, recovery of money can involve court and lawyer fees, which in the end could be greater than what might be recovered, so it’s easy to see how inertia for recovery of funds would set in. An open-ended invitation to the poor and homeless to travel here and be supported by a few thousand local taxpayers without limits is unwanted, unsustainable, and will cripple Littleton’s economy.
Regardless of the legal obligations RSA-165 places on taxpayers, there is no moral obligation to pay the costs of resettling waves of indigents into permanent local housing, or paying their bills month after month ad infinitum. Although there could be logistical issues, a “return to sender” strategy, a meal and a bus ticket back to last place of residence, is actually compatible with a section of the law (RSA 165: 1-c). There also needs to be a proportional cap on welfare payments, proportional to Littleton’s taxpaying population. This is a reasonable metric that could apply to all towns across New Hampshire. This means a vote in the Legislature. Charity, YES; unlimited taxation, NO.
Michael Scanlon
Littleton, N.H.
