Dystopian State?

Mr. Todd Leadbeater’s “Sadly Submitted” letter to the editor, printed in the Friday, December 6 edition of the Caledonian- Record under the heading “Vermont Is Dying,” begs vigorous response. I apologize if mine herein is mainly fueled by incredulity tinged with outrage; certainly other readers’ comments in answer to his letter could be more comprehensive.
What a bleak assessment from Mr. Leadbeater! Thankfully, I do not recognize any aspect of the dystopian hell he describes as applying to or existing in the state I have been proud to call my home for seventy-three years.
Does Vermont face serious challenges? Of course it does. No need to catalog them here but certainly they include a heavy tax burden and at least the perception that Vermont is not business friendly. Is our State a laughingstock within the national business community? Certainly if that community includes the likes of Caterpillar or Amazon. But let’s not forget all those small businesses finding fertile ground in our State, the artisan cheese-makers, distilleries, breweries and wineries, the specialty bakeries, chocolatiers, the bike and ski shops, the bed and breakfasts and Air B & Bs. There are small, little known companies engaged in producing high-tech products here and home-based providers of various services.
