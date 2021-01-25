E.H. Twombly
To the Editor:
Seventy years ago, on Friday June 22, 1951, following the resignation of the school principal Dr. Vernon G. Smith, the St. Johnsbury Academy Board of Trustees announced the appointment of Elwin Holbrook Twombly as the acting headmaster of the school. (“Elwin H. Twombly Is Named Acting Head At Academy Former Assistant Principal Will Perform Headmaster’s Duties For Next School Year,” The Caledonian-Record, Fri. June 22, 1951, at p. 1). Born on Aug. 22, 1908 in Scale City, Twombly was a member of the SJA Class of 1926; a 1931 graduate of Clark University in Worcester, Mass.; and a 1942 recipient of the M.A. degree in education from the University of Vermont. Twombly gained educational administrative experience right off the bat following his undergraduate education, serving as principal and teacher at Concord (Vt.) High School. In spring 1942, Elwin Twombly moved over to the faculty of St. Johnsbury Academy where he taught and later served as the head of the Academy mathematics department. During the 1950-51 academic year, Twombly served as the assistant principal (headmaster) under Dr. Smith.
Over the next thirteen academic years until a fall 1963 heart condition forced Twombly to prematurely step down as the Academy headmaster, Elwin Twombly served the school with a capable, quiet resolve despite the many financial hurdles the school faced during the decade of the 1950s. He and his wife Claire were always gracious and solicitous of the well-being of the SJA faculty, staff, and students, particularly so with respect to the young men who boarded at Charlotte Fairbanks Cottage and the young women dormitory residents at Brantview.
The March 1956 destruction by fire of the Academy [North] Hall building also presented Twombly with a leadership challenge that he met with characteristic determination. The loss of North Hall (and its science classrooms and antiquated gymnasium) forced the necessity of the design and building of Carl H. Ranger Hall (1957) and Alumni Gymnasium (1962) under Headmaster Twombly’s watch – the beginning of the modern day Academy campus. Before retirement, Twombly would subsequently go on to serve as the Academy business manager under Headmasters Robert E. Butler and Donald M. Jacobs throughout the remainder of the 1960s. Both Elwin and Claire Twombly were long active with the Boy Scouts, other St. Johnsbury civic organizations, and activities at the South Congregational Church. Elwin (d. 1977) and Claire Twombly (d. 1998) are interred at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in St. Johnsbury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.