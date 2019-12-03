E. & T. Fairbanks Co. Builds First Soo Locks

To the Editor:

The genesis of the 1853 – 1855 construction of the first Sault Ste. Marie Canal Locks (“Soo Locks”) in Michigan - connecting Lake Superior and Lake Huron via the St. Mary’s River - had its origin with the venerable St. Johnsbury scale concern, E. & T. Fairbanks and Company.

A history of the Soo Locks provided by The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Detroit District) notes that: “The E&T Fairbanks Company, a Vermont company investing in mineral resources in [Michigan] won the [construction] contract and with [Fairbanks employee and Sault Ste. Marie sales agent] Charles T. Harvey on site to oversee operations completed two locks, each chamber measuring 350’ long, 70’ wide and 12 feet deep with a lift of 9 feet in less than two years.” (Source: https://www.lre.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation/Soo-Locks-Visitor-Center/Soo-Locks-History/ (last visited Dec. 1, 2019)).

Additionally, Lake Superior Magazine (“How the Soo Locks Were Made”) (July 27, 2015 edition) noted that:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.