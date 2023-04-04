Earth Day Landfill(s) Update Meeting

On Earth Day, Saturday April 22, from 9-10AM, we will be holding a brief, in-person informational meeting at All Saints Episcopal Church in Littleton, to provide an update on the landfill(s) situation in the North Country. If you have an interest in learning more, and perhaps joining the effort to prevent our beautiful area from becoming the garbage dump for out-of-state waste, trucked hundreds of miles from Massachusetts and Connecticut, I invite you to join us. Bring a friend, learn more, and get involved.
Visit SaveForestLake.com and NorthCountryABC.net to learn more, to get involved, and join the effort to protect and preserve our wonderful quality of life, our valuable North Country tourism and outdoor recreation industries, and regional natural resources and environment from further exploitation and degradation.
Join us on Earth Day, and let’s work together to find ways to also reduce what we waste as a society, for the betterment of the North Country, future generations, and the world we all have to live in. After all, there is no Planet B!
