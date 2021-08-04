Earth Science and Nonsense
To the Editor:
Thanks to Bill Coleman for his vigorous response “Reject Climate Change Disinfo” (letter July 31) to John McClaughry’s July 26 column “Is Climate Science Settled? Absolutely Not.” When I read the column, I thought that somebody should respond to his nonsense. I didn’t, but fortunately Bill did.
McClaughry’s problem is that he is fixated on money. Global warming? There’s always air conditioning. And global warming is just one aspect of our desecration of Mother Earth. Why should we care if old-growth forests are cut down, if ancient coral reefs are killed, as long as we live in houses that are expensive and comfortable?
If McClaughry wanted to see all the ways in which we are fouling our planetary nest, he might watch the powerful Netflix film “Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet” made by David Attenborough and the earth scientist Johan Rockstein. It tells a story which everyone should know.
In the spirit,
Newcomb Greenleaf
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.