Easter
To the Editor:
Easter is the most important Christian festival of the year and celebrates the return to life of Jesus Christ, the founder of Christianity, after His Crucifixion and return to life, called the “Resurrection.” The gospels tell that on that morning, two days after his death, Jesus’ tomb was found empty and soon after, His followers began to see Jesus and talked with Him. Christians believe His Resurrection means that they too can receive new life after their death. The Easter festival celebrates this belief.
Most Christians observe Easter on the first Sunday after the first full moon following the first day of spring in the northern hemisphere, so the festival can occur on any Sunday between March 22nd and April 25th, which this year falls on the 17th of April. In the eastern Orthodox churches, the celebration of Easter may take place later because these churches use additional factors in calculating the date of the festival.
The Easter festival is closely associated with spring. The new plant life appearing in spring symbolizes the new life Christians gain because of Jesus’ Crucifixion and Resurrection. The word “Easter” may have come from an early English word, “Eastre” which some scholars say “Eastre” was the name of a pagan goddess of spring, the name of a spring festival, or the name of the season itself. Other scholars believe the word Easter comes from the early German word “eostarun,” which means dawn, but may be an incorrect translation of the Latin word “albae” meaning both dawn and white. Easter was considered a day of white because newly baptized church members wore white clothing at Easter observances.
Christians in many European countries call Easter “Pascha” which comes from the Hebrew word “Pesah” which means “passover.” Jesus was celebrating the Jewish festival of Passover just before He was arrested and sentenced to be crucified. Passover recalls how God rescued the Jews from slavery in ancient Egypt. Christians believe that Easter, like Passover, is a time of rescue, saying by His death and Resurrection, Jesus rescued the Christians from eternal death and punishment for their sins.
A number of popular customs are observed during the Easter season. Some, followed by most Christians, others observed in a particular area, or by a particular group. Carnivals provide opportunities for feasting and merrymaking before the solemn fasting days of Lent, a period of about 40 days before Easter Sunday when Christians prepare by fasting, which limits the kind or amounts of food eaten, by doing penance showing sorrow for sins and seeking forgiveness through prayer. Christians patterned their Lenten life after Jesus’ prayer and fasting in the wilderness for His preparation to teach and lead His people from Easter Sunday to Pentecost, the 7th Sunday after Easter Sunday and a festival in memory of the descent of the Holy Spirit upon Jesus’ apostles. Special services at different churches in the western and eastern Orthodox are held during and after the Lenten period. The word, “carnival,” comes from the Latin word, “carnelevarium,” meaning “removal of meat” from the diet during Lent. The most famous carnival is the “Mardi Gras,” celebrated on Shrove Tuesday, the day before Lent begins. Mardi Gras is a french term that means “Fat Tuesday,” referring to the fat ox that traditionally led a procession on Shrove Tuesday in France. Carnivals often feature parades in which people wear elaborate costumes. The best known Mardi Gras parade in North America is in New Orleans, Louisiana.
The coloring, exchanging and eating Easter eggs is popular in many countries. The most famous Easter eggs are those designed in Ukraine and Poland, where Christians decorate the eggs with complicated patterns of red, black and white. This year, maybe, I wonder?
Passion plays have dramatized the Easter Story during the Easter season since the Middle Ages, the most famous one usually presented every ten years in Oberammergau, in Southern Germany since 1634. The United States has Passion plays performed annually in several cities.
Many Christians in Eastern Europe and those of Eastern European ancestry in North America have their Easter feast blessed by a priest by taking their food to church, or having the priest come to their home to bless it.
The wearing of new clothes for Easter may have originated from the old practice of having newly baptized Christians wear new white clothing for the Easter celebration, the new clothing representing the new life offered through the death and Resurrection of Jesus. Easter promenades of people in new white clothing are a tradition in many European towns and villages. Some led by a person holding a cross or an Easter candle. In New York City, thousands of people stroll in the Easter parades down fifth avenue to show off their new clothing following Easter services.
Many communities follow customs of the Easter season that are special to them, as in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, a trombone choir of the Moravian church plays hymns throughout the city, before dawn on Easter Sunday to call church members to the sunrise service in the old Moravian cemetery. At the cemetery, the trombones play a joyful chorus as the sun appears in the horizon.
Celebrate the Easter season as you will and want, but please reserve some time for prayer to Jesus for what He gave to bring this glorious Holiday. Remember Him and your family and friends who now reside with Him in eternal rest.
Happy Easter to one and all from this 94 year old Geezer originally from Eveleth, a little town in the Mesabe Iron Range in Northern Minnesota.
Jacob Kokaly
Newport, Vt.
