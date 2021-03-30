Easter Dinner 1956
To the Editor:
After Midnight Easter Vigil Masses at St. Aloysius and Notre Dame des Victoires parishes; a 6 AM sunrise service at St. Johnsbury Airport led by the late Rev. Jim Glasser of North Congregational Church; and other Easter Sunday morning services at St. Andrew’s, South Church, Grace Methodist, Union Baptist, Advent Christian, the Christian Science, and Universalists congregations (“Midnight, Sunrise And Morning Rites To Proclaim Easter,” The Caledonian-Record, Sat. Mar. 31, 1956, at pp. 1, 3), Scale City residents retired to their homes for Easter Dinner repasts. Additionally, some of the long gone but venerable former restaurants of the area were also open for traditional fare Easter dinners.
Around and slightly outside the boundaries of The Northeast Kingdom, the Venetian Restaurant in Barre, Stuart’s Restaurant in Bradford, and the Hotel Reba in North Troy all advertised special holiday dinner menus as advertised in The Barre Daily Times, The Bradford Opinion, and The Newport Daily Express newspapers, respectively. In Scale City, The St. Johnsbury House Hotel dining room was open from Noon to 2 P.M. for a traditional dinner; The Candlelight Restaurant served an Easter Sunday dinner from Noon to 8 P.M. of baked Virginia ham, roast Vermont turkey, and standing ribs of roast beef for the price of $2.50 per diner; and, last but not least, Ned’s Steak Grill offered a $1.75 entrée of baked ham with either pineapple or raisin sauce, baked or mashed potatoes, mashed turnips, peas, molded salad, hot rolls, juices, tea, coffee and a dessert choice of either puddings or ice cream.
Sixty-five years ago, fine dining on Easter Sunday afternoon at some of St. J.’s fondly recalled restaurants of mid-century.
Christopher E. Ryan
Simi Valley, Calif.
