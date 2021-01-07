Easy Chair Insurrectionist

To the Editor:

On January 6th, we witnessed the further degradation of our democratic republic at the hands of Donald Trump as hundreds of his adoring drones stormed the Capitol Building to protest the results of a free and fair election that he lost decisively.

He could barely conceal his glee when he appeared on TV to ask his rioting mob “to go home in peace” after they’d done his bidding.

How touching that he added, “We love you.” Does anyone believe that he meant to include the thousands of citizens who died of COVID 19 while he was inciting a riot?

