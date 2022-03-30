Federal officials have notified Northeast Kingdom Processing, LLC outside St. Johnsbury that it violated federal law on March 21 by repeatedly electrocuting a pig, who remained conscious and crying out after three botched attempts to stun the animal. Victims of these failed stunning attempts suffer tremendous physical pain and psychological terror during their protracted deaths, which occur disturbingly often at slaughterhouses.
But even the best-run slaughterhouses are still violently killing individuals with personalities and feelings. Farmed animals feel pain every bit as much as humans do and value their lives, just as you and I value ours. They can’t wait for the meat industry—or the law—to protect them from pain and suffering.
That’s one of the reasons why PETA encourages everyone to eat vegan foods rather than animal-based ones. Please visit www.PETA.org for more information and a free vegan starter kit.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.