Eat Vegan Foods

To the Editor:

Federal officials have notified Northeast Kingdom Processing, LLC outside St. Johnsbury that it violated federal law on March 21 by repeatedly electrocuting a pig, who remained conscious and crying out after three botched attempts to stun the animal. Victims of these failed stunning attempts suffer tremendous physical pain and psychological terror during their protracted deaths, which occur disturbingly often at slaughterhouses.

But even the best-run slaughterhouses are still violently killing individuals with personalities and feelings. Farmed animals feel pain every bit as much as humans do and value their lives, just as you and I value ours. They can’t wait for the meat industry—or the law—to protect them from pain and suffering.

That’s one of the reasons why PETA encourages everyone to eat vegan foods rather than animal-based ones. Please visit www.PETA.org for more information and a free vegan starter kit.

Sincerely,

Colin Henstock

Assistant Manager of Investigations

PETA

Norfolk, Va.

