Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
It made me very sad to read Todd Wellington’s story in the Feb. 19 edition of the newspaper. As a member of the Lyndon Planning Commission, it is disheartening to see the Lyndon Flood Hazard Regulations become a catalyst for personal attack.
Proponents for changes to the Lyndon flood regulations claim that they are champions of “economic development.” Ironically, Mark Bean has taken his fight to the single person in Lyndon who has done the most for economic development in recent years.
Evan Carlson is a primary reason that 27 towns will be voting on Town Meeting Day to create a Communications Union District (CUD) to bring affordable, high-speed broadband Internet to our region. That is only one of the many economic development projects Evan has spearheaded since he returned to his hometown about five years ago. In 2016 alone, he helped bring more than $300,000 in public and private economic development funding to Lyndon.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.