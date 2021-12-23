Economic Good News
To the Editor:
According to Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal—which are no fans of Joe Biden—U.S. economic output has jumped more than 7% in the last three months of 2021 for an over rate of 6% in 2021. This is highest economic output in decades. For comparison, China’s growth in the same period will be 4%, and the eurozone will grow at 2%.
The U.S. is “outperforming the world by the biggest margin in the 21st century,” wrote Matthew A. Winkler in Bloomberg, “and with good reason: America’s economy improved more in Joe Biden’s first 12 months than any president during the past 50 years….”
It is easy to verify why these conservative news outlets are making such glowing claims about the American economy as GDP grew at average rate of 2.2% between 2000 and 2019.
Joe Biden in the first nine months of his presidency has created more jobs than 16 years of the previous three Republican presidents combined. Weekly unemployment claims are the lowest they have been since the late 1960’s.
The unemployment rate this year has decreased by one-third. To put that into perspective, it took six years after the Great Recession for it to fall by one-third.
U.S. companies are showing profit margins of 15% that is higher than they have been since 1950. Companies have reduced their debt, which has translated to a strong stock market.
Wages and salaries grew by 2.4% after inflation compared to 0.3% grow for a comparable period in 2019 and 0.7% in 2018. Wages for workers in the bottom quartile of the income distribution is rising faster than the top quartile. This will help reverse the trend of the widening wealth gap that supply-side economics has created.
Americans deposable income grew 3% after inflation for the first ten months this year. Deposable income only grew 0.5% and 1.7% for comparable periods in 2019 and 2018 respectively.
We may have the most robust economy in half a decade, but it is hard to know it because of how the news media is reporting economic news. Take for example the November jobs report where 210,000 jobs were created and it was refer to as sluggish job growth. In January 2018, however, 200,000 jobs were created during the Trump administration and was hailed as robust job growth.
So how can 200,000 job created be “robust” while 210,000 be “sluggish”? The reason is simple, the actual number of jobs created does not necessarily determine if a monthly jobs report is considered robust or sluggish. It is determined by the expectation of economic prognosticators. January 2018 job growth beat expectations, so it was deemed “robust;” whereas last month job creation did not meet expectations, so it was deemed “sluggish” even though 10,000 more jobs created than a “robust” jobs report.
Even though the economy is preforming better than it did pre-pandemic, Americans perception of the economy is such that a majority do not approve of Biden’s handling of it. Beside the negative press coverage of the economy, inflation is a big reason. Inflation should not be ignored because it greatly affects people’s lives, but there is hope.
The widespread agreement among economists that the type of inflation we are experiencing now is not like that of the 1970’s. It is the type of inflation America faced in 1946-48 after WWII when bottlenecks and shortages occurred when the war economy restructured itself. Most expect inflation to decrease sometime in 2022.
If the economy under Donald Trump was the best ever according to his supporters, then the economy under Joe Biden is better than the best ever!
Steven Isham
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
