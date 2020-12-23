Economic Justice Is Not Socialism
To the Editor:
The Trump campaign did a lot of fearmongering about the dangers of socialism, warning that if Joe Biden was elected America would become another Cuba or Venezuela. Although Trump was defeated polls indicate that his attack did sway many voters. So it’s likely that Republicans will try to label much that the Biden administration proposes with the “socialist” label.
It’s important to recognize that there are two problems with applying this label to Biden. First, he is not a socialist. Second, his proposed policies that would move us toward greater social and economic justice that he proposes are not socialism.
I lived in West Berlin, Germany in the early 1980’s, when it was still surrounded by a wall that separated it from communist East Germany, where I was also able to travel on numerous occasions. I learned a lot about how dysfunctional, oppressive, and ruthless communist regimes can be. I also, learned that capitalist systems, like West Germany’s, and all of Western Europe and Canada, that are willing to adapt and respond to the needs of their citizens, can flourish, and provide a higher and more equitable standard of living – including a living minimum wage, minimum paid vacations, healthcare, and a reasonable retirement income - for everyone. They’re also able to maintain an amazing infrastructure of public transportation, highways, and railroads, and increasingly sustainable energy sources. What they don’t have is our great income inequality, or nearly as high a proportion of the population without health insurance, in poverty, or homeless.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.