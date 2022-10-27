“Edith Tucker” My Final Answer

After watching the recent Tucker/ Gendreau debate, I could not be more certain about my choice for New Hampshire Senate District 1. Tucker, experienced and true to her fine character and integrity, is totally equipped , experienced and committed to us in the North County.
As much as I dislike the just “Yes or No” questions posed to the candidates that night, we as voters need to know the bottom line of how our elected State officials & Representatives will ultimately vote on these issues FOR US!
Vote Edith Tucker Nov 8.
And YES, our precious NH Environment, Women’s right to choose, and our awesome kids of all genders, will thank you! Time and time again- thank you New Hampshire Rep. Edith Tucker.
