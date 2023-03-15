Editor Asleep?

The front page story by Andrew McGregor in today’s (Tuesday, 3/14) paper about the state’s revised unemployment numbers starts with these three paragraphs:
“The latest report from the Vermont Department of Labor shows the Northeast Kingdom is closer to pre-pandemic employment levels than ever since COVID arrived but has the highest unemployment rate in the state.
The January 2023 data released on Monday show gains in the labor force and the number of people working. While the unemployment rate ticked up, officials say the state is still full employment, and available jobs are abundant.
The latest data also reflects revisions to employment data for 2022, which was stronger than initial reports.”
I have read this several times now, and it is just a gobbledygook word salad. Was the author trying to interpret the data that was quoted later on? If so, what, to pick just one issue, is meant by, “…the state is still full employment, and available jobs are abundant.”? I hope you can do better.
