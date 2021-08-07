Editor’s choice?
To the Editor:
The Caledonian seems to think nothing of publishing cartoons that ridicule fat people. The August 6, 2021 Opinion page cartoon is a case in point. A fat White person, or Caucasian as the Caledonian might call them, dressed in a leotard and competing in some type of Olympic gym event is held to ridicule. At least in this cartoon I can tell they are White, not like a previous cartoon (thank you for the color version this time)! Of course, the cartoon is meant to be derogatory towards transgender people, not just fat people. Can’t you do better? It definitely is debatable if transgender males should be competing with females, but please enough with the cheap shots.
Michael Scanlon
Littleton, N. H.
