Editors Choice -You Guys Choose

To the Editor:
I read the Record daily. I have several issues I feel strongly about but this letter will address only two. First, I have a subscription to the Record and I urge other readers provide that support. Nationally there is a hedge fund that has been buying up newspapers big and small. They then empty newsrooms, gut departments, virtually end local coverage and raise subscriptions. National statistics reveal when local papers die, civic participation ebbs, election participation lowers significantly, corruption escapes detection and taxes go up. Keep the Record strong, a locally owned and run paper for over one hundred and eighty four years and purchase a subscription.
Secondly, I will save my comments that address the continued ridiculousness, among usual topics: CRT, vaccine and mask mandates and school policies. And instead respond to Ron Pal’s request for comments re: Fox News [my favorite oxymoron]. So here it is – Fox should be able to continue spew their opinions based in lies [a.k.a. alternative facts a la Kelly Ann Conway] and misinformation IF THEY CONTINUALLY SCROLL A WARNING; [kinda like a movie warning – this film has adult language, violence …] The warning needs to advise viewers: Most of the comments made by our on air personalities are opinions NOT facts, the reported statistics are either blatantly misleading or wrong. These people lie as easily as most people breath. I should note that I usually check into Fox a couple times a day [I can only take it for 5 minutes or so at a time. Just enough to get the gist of the daily garbage] So, to reiterate I have no problem keeping Fox on air PROVIDED the warning continues to play while they are on air.
Respectfully,
Linda Cacopardo
Sheffield, Vt.
