I get the impression S-66 is not about improving the educational system bur preserving the finances of that system as the number of students it serves plummet and the numbers of those servicing it continue to rise.
Every successful attempt to limit the numbers feeding at the trough of educational finance guarantees the prosperity of those who remain. There are those of us who would prefer to raise and educate our children outside the direction of VT DOE and in a free and fair society shouldn’t lose our place at the trough for that choice.
School test scores over the last two decades show there is lots of room for improvements and diversity of choice can only help.
