To the Editor:
The federal department of education should be eliminated and have all educational decisions go back to individual states.
The federal government also influences education by allocating funding only to those school districts that follow certain federal guidelines. It makes children the victims of political change, special interests, researchers, unions and social reformers. It undermines the ability of parents to provide their children with the quality and type of education they desire for them.
The United States Department of Education is a cabinet-level department of the United States government. It began operating on May 4, 1980, having been created after the Department of Health, Education and Welfare was split into the Department of Education and the Department of Health and Human Services by the Department of Education Organization Act, which President Jimmy Carter signed into law on October 17, 1979. Although it is the smallest of all federal departments, the ED has been the source of controversy since its funding in 1980. Conservatives have blasted the department for decades, claiming it is intrusive and detrimental to the education of children. Liberals, while not always happy with the work of the department, have consistently defended the ED in the face of attempts by Republican administrations to weaken, if not outright disband the department for good reasons. U.S. Congress and Federal Education Policies. Congress creates federal law, with most federal education policies advanced through the Education and Secondary Education Act (ESEA). The new bill is called the Every Student Succeeds Act, or ESSA. ESSA dictates what a state must do to receive federal education funding (including charter school funding), and also, along with additional federal law, establishes mandates to ensure federal government control of all public education in America. This takes away the power of the public education system from states and parents.
Unionized public education, where child abuse appears to be rampant, often with little done about it and with teachers unions largely silent. It gets little national media. Yet virtually no sense of urgency is in the media. According to Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey, 275 U.S. teachers have been accused of abuse since Jan. 1. And that’s only those who’ve been accused. By comparison, the Catholic League estimates seven credible sexual abuse cases each year for 40,000 priests.
The most widely cited study available, conducted in 2004 by the U.S. Education Department, estimated that 1-in-10 students will be sexually abused by a teacher during their years in school. One in ten. It’s not a problem with just pedophilia teachers students are raping other students. The school has been thrust into the national immigration debate after a rape of a 14-year-old girl at Rockville High School. New, brutal details emerged in the alleged rape of a 14-year old girl at a Maryland high school by two male students, at least one of whom was in the country illegally. Public school rapings going undocumented has been known to the public sense the victim’s father, Scott Smith, spoke out in late May, a boy dressed in a skirt entered a girls restroom at Stone Bridge High School in Ashburn, Virginia, and sexually assaulted his daughter and when no charges were pressed he brought it up at the school board meeting and was arrested. The total victimization rate reported in 2019 was higher at school than away from school. Sexual violence and crime at school. No school whether an independent school or state school should ever be an environment where young people feel unsafe, let alone somewhere that sexual abuse can take place. Rape culture is a universal problem, it’s everywhere, in all schools, all universities and all of society.
Joseph Pineo
Littleton, N.H.
