Education Equity Alliance, a Selfish Mob

In a recent Caledonian-Record article I noticed a headline….The “education equity alliance” supports H.483. (A bill designed to harm independent schools and force kids to attend union staffed schools) Big surprise! First of all, let’s look at who the “education equity alliance” is. The Vt. School Boards Association, the Vt. Principals Association, the Vt Superintendents Association and of course, the NEA. These groups and their slick speaking puppets aren’t really concerned about equity, transparency or accountability.
They paint a pretty picture of their intentions, if you look below the surface, their real intentions couldn’t be more clear. Probably just a coincidence that VT NEA website instructed their members who they should vote for in elections, oddly, most all of the folks they recommend are sponsors/supporters of legislation which will harm independent schools. Many of the supporters of H.483 have a cozy relationship with the NEA, including membership, promised votes and of course, campaign cash.
These union first sheep blab about “hard earned tax dollars” as they force kids to attend the one size fits all big public education factory schools. These tax dollars are paid by all of us, including independent school parents. These tax dollars should be used to help kids, not the union. Furthermore, many of us aren’t thrilled with some of the garbage being pushed onto little kids in public schools, yet that’s where our tax dollars are being spent. If public money cannot be used for “selective admission” then I guess everyone will be accepted into UVM and any other schools who receive public monies? All kids will make all sports teams and will take turns being the starting pitcher on the mound, and every child should be enrolled in advanced calculus if they choose?
Here’s a better idea, offer students and families more choices and opportunities. We really need to get politics out of education, as long as the teachers union and lawmakers are allowed to continue this selfish, cozy relationship, Vt. children and families will continue to suffer.
