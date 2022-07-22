Education Part 2

Everyone says Economy is the # 1 concern, but Economy is like a wheel, and the hub is Education, and we, the general population, the educators, the students, the parents are the spokes inside the wheel that keeps this country turning and the treads in the rubber are the work ethic that will make the economy roll forward efficiently.
Everyone says Economy is the #1 concern, but the Economy will not roll forward without that well greased hub, Education, and the support from the spokes and the deep treads in the rubber that make the Economy roll forward. And so my fellow Vermont’s, fellow Americans, we see Education becomes #1. The sooner we realize this, the better off we will be as a nation. And so thinking on “What is to be Done” stay tuned to part #3.
